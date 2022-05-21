O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 497.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,047 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

