O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 104.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

TM stock opened at $158.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.05 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.