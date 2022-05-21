O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $197.82 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,176 shares of company stock worth $10,951,020. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

