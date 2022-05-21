O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,948 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in United Rentals by 22.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $269.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.76 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

