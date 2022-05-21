O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $306.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.01.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,038 shares of company stock worth $7,373,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.