Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (BKOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKOR opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.63. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (Get Rating)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.