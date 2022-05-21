Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (BKOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKOR opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.63. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Ridge Financial Services (BKOR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.