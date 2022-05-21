Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (BKOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKOR opened at $18.53 on Friday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.63.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
