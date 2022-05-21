Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will report $513.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $520.60 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $498.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. 772,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 3.00.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

