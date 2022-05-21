ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $69.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.58.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96.
In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
