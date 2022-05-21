ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $69.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.