Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

