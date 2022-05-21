ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of STKS opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.41. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

