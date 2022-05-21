Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Lowered to $1.30 at Cowen

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.56.

OTRK stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 80.10% and a negative net margin of 76.31%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ontrak will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

