Oppenheimer Cuts Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Price Target to $125.00

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.