Oppenheimer Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $40.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHLS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.20 and a beta of 2.76. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $524,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $1,676,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $1,555,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

