OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 14,366 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $42,236.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,634.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.18 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OppFi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in OppFi by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OppFi (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.