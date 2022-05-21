OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 14,366 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $42,236.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,634.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.18 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in OppFi by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OppFi (Get Rating)
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.