Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires 7,600 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ozon were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ozon by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,884,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,397,000 after acquiring an additional 822,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ozon by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,047,000 after purchasing an additional 584,404 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ozon by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ozon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,517,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,559,000 after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ozon by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after purchasing an additional 611,396 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON remained flat at $$11.60 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

