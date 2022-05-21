Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) to Issue Dividend of $16.38

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 16.3772 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 25.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.12. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

