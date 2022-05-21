Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $63.48 million and $464,972.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 734.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.59 or 0.08659338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 247.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00505156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,232.71 or 1.84992229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00033312 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 63,574,403 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.