Ormeus Ecosystem Hits Market Cap of $64,762.80 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $64,762.80 and $3,294.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.28 or 0.12490891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 341% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.66 or 1.86965733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

