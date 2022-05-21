Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading Down 5%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 1,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 620,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,623 shares of company stock valued at $7,024,715. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Outset Medical by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Outset Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after acquiring an additional 999,308 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.