Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $108.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,328. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $91.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

