Oxen Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. Oxen has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $486,136.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,317.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,971.35 or 0.06724148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00236254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00653386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.18 or 0.00597541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00068932 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004429 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,381,851 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

