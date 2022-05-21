Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $587.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $626.48.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $478.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $569.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.54.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

