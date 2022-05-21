Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $615.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $685.00 to $615.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $350.96 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.54.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

