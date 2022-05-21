Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $569.01 and its 200 day moving average is $540.54.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,352,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.