Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $620.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $626.48.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $478.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $350.96 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,713 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

