Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.
PANW traded up $42.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,264. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $569.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.54. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
