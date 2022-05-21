Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW traded up $42.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,264. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $569.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.54. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

