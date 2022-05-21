Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading 89% Higher Over Last Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 89% higher against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $28.42 million and $39.98 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00031233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 899.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.35 or 0.08437048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001789 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 212.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00508809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,018.12 or 1.84713542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008843 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

