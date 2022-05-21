Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.02

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.02 and traded as high as $24.09. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 26,910 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $283.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.13% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,389.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,317.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

