ParkinGo Price Down 5% This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $9.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,167.83 or 0.99893779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00038142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

