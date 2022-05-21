PAYCENT (PYN) Price Tops $0.0002

PAYCENT (PYN) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $12,844.99 and $40.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,105.90 or 1.00022493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.