PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised PaySign from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on PaySign to $2.80 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. PaySign has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). PaySign had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

