PEAKDEFI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57,386.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $35.48 million and approximately $57,386.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,450.14 or 0.99990826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002218 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

