Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will announce $332.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $372.02 million and the lowest is $305.31 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $163.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. 2,583,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

