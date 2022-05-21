Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PEB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. 2,583,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,947. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 975.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 73.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

