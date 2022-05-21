Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.11.

PPL opened at C$50.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.94 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.37.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total transaction of C$757,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,292.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,832.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

