Peony Market Capitalization Achieves $33.83 Million (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Peony has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market cap of $33.83 million and $94,269.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 237,161,261 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

