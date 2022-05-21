PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PKI. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.84.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $137.37 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after purchasing an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after purchasing an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after acquiring an additional 349,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

