Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) PT Lowered to €220.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($239.58) to €220.00 ($229.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €217.00 ($226.04) to €220.00 ($229.17) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($239.58) to €234.00 ($243.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €205.00 ($213.54) to €210.00 ($218.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDF opened at 184.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 204.99. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of 182.21 and a 1 year high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

