Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $225.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($223.96) to €217.00 ($226.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($163.54) to €169.00 ($176.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($265.63) to €260.00 ($270.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of PDRDY remained flat at $$47.12 during midday trading on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.