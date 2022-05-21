Perth Mint Gold Token Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $1,823.75 or 0.06244312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $3,555.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,214.04 or 1.00025325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

PMGT is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,157 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io . The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

