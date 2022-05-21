PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research firms have commented on PETQ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 512,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $418.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.