Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,325 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $262,207,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,157 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.47. 31,250,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,176,136. The company has a market capitalization of $294.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

