PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 676,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 242,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.98. 2,014,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,769. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.67.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

