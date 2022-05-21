PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,311 shares of company stock valued at $57,526,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

