PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. 702,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $82.63.

