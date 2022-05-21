PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 27,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 124,837 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $104,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.90. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

