PFS Investments Inc. Buys 46 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $3.34 on Friday, hitting $229.40. 1,913,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,210. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

