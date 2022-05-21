PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. 1,360,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,255. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

