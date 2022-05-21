PFS Investments Inc. Has $14.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,693,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,620,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $228.65. 2,167,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.14 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

